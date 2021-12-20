CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 207 AM PST Mon Dec 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather