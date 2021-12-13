CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 224 AM PST Mon Dec 13 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas from the west-northwest 16 to 19 ft with a dominant wave period of 16 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and steep seas 10 to 17 ft with a dominant wave period of 14 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to
45 kt and steep to very steep seas 10 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this
afternoon to 4 AM PST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from late
Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are likely, at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. 