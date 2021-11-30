CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PST Tue Nov 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7

to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

