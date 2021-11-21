CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 152 AM PST Sun Nov 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep 5 to 8 ft seas with north to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt due to a mix of wind wave, fresh swell, and a northwest swell at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...From near Cape Blanco southward, beyond 5 nm from shore. Seas will be highest in the portion south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep 5 to 8 ft seas with north to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt due to a mix of wind wave, fresh swell, and a northwest swell at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...From near Cape Blanco southward, beyond 5 nm from shore. Seas will be highest in the portion south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep 5 to 8 ft seas with north to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt due to a mix of wind wave, fresh swell, and a northwest swell at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...From near Cape Blanco southward, beyond 5 nm from shore. Seas will be highest in the portion south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Steep 5 to 8 ft seas with north to northeast winds 15 to 20 kt due to a mix of wind wave, fresh swell, and a northwest swell at 10 to 11 seconds. * WHERE...From near Cape Blanco southward, beyond 5 nm from shore. Seas will be highest in the portion south of Gold Beach. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather