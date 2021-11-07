CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

129 AM PST Sun Nov 7 2021

...DENSE FOG ACROSS THE INNER COASTAL WATERS SOUTH OF POINT

CONCEPTION...

Areas of dense fog will affect the southern inner coastal waters

and the Santa Barbara Channel this morning. Mariners should be

prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile

or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and

other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use

radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in

harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

