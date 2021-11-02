CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 222 AM PDT Tue Nov 2 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather