CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

232 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 12

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds

20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 12

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

