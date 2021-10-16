CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 231 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 kt and west-southwest combined seas 10 to 11 ft at a dominant period of 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco from near the coast to 40 NM west of the coast. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 kt and west-southwest combined seas 10 to 11 ft at a dominant period of 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco from near the coast to 40 NM west of the coast. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 kt and west-southwest combined seas 10 to 11 ft at a dominant period of 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco from near the coast to 40 NM west of the coast. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 kt and west-southwest combined seas 10 to 11 ft at a dominant period of 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...In the vicinity of Cape Blanco from near the coast to 40 NM west of the coast. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather