CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

220 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected in all areas. Very steep and

hazardous seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port

Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 11 AM

Wednesday until 5 AM PDT Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is

in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected in all areas. Very steep and

hazardous seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port

Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 11 AM

Wednesday until 5 AM PDT Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is

in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected beyond 40 nm from shore,

spreading to all areas this afternoon. Very steep and hazardous

seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT

Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is in effect from Thursday

morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected beyond 40 nm from shore,

spreading to all areas this afternoon. Very steep and hazardous

seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT

Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is in effect from Thursday

morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected in all areas. Very steep and

hazardous seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port

Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 11 AM

Wednesday until 5 AM PDT Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is

in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected in all areas. Very steep and

hazardous seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port

Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 11 AM

Wednesday until 5 AM PDT Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is

in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected beyond 40 nm from shore,

spreading to all areas this afternoon. Very steep and hazardous

seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT

Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is in effect from Thursday

morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest seas of 10 to 11 feet at 11 seconds. North

winds of 25 to 30 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 10 to

13 feet are possible Thursday.

* WHERE...Steep seas are expected beyond 40 nm from shore,

spreading to all areas this afternoon. Very steep and hazardous

seas are possible Thursday for areas south of Port Orford.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT

Friday. The Hazardous Seas Watch is in effect from Thursday

morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and very

steep sea conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather