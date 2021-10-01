CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 238 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE NORTHERN COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING... A shallow marine layer in place will bring dense fog to the northern coastal wates across the northern coastal waters. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE NORTHERN COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING... A shallow marine layer in place will bring dense fog to the northern coastal wates across the northern coastal waters. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. ...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE NORTHERN COASTAL WATERS THIS MORNING... A shallow marine layer in place will bring dense fog to the northern coastal wates across the northern coastal waters. Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather