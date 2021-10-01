CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

238 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021

...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE NORTHERN COASTAL WATERS THIS

MORNING...

A shallow marine layer in place will bring dense fog to the

northern coastal wates across the northern coastal waters.

Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to

one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout for

exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the

shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and

consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.

_____

