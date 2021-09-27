CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

138 AM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

building seas to 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather