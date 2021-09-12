CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 13, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PDT Sun Sep 12 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Monday to 6 AM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

3 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

