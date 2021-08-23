CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

248 AM PDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and wind-driven seas 8 to 11 ft. For the Hazardous

Seas Warning, very steep, wind-driven seas 7 to 10 ft. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and wind-driven seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...The Gales and Hazardous Seas Warning will be from Port

Orford south between 2 and 30 NM, and with the steepest seas

and strongest winds from Pistol River south between 2 and 60

NM. The Hazardous Seas Watch is for the same area. Small Craft

Advisory conditions are expected for all other areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Warning, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

