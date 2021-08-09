CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 216 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and very steep and hazardous wind driven seas 7 to 12 ft. * WHERE...All areas. The strongest winds are expected between 5 and 30 nm from shore south of Port Orford. Very steep and hazardous seas expected across all areas south of Port Orford. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Copyright 2021 AccuWeather