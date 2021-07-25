CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

209 AM PDT Sun Jul 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

