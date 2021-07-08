CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

134 AM PDT Thu Jul 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft through Saturday morning. North winds

increase Saturday afternoon, with gales of 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt possible. Wind driven seas build Saturday

afternoon to 9 to 13 ft likely becoming very steep and

hazardous.

* WHERE...All areas will experience conditions hazardous to small

craft. Gales and very steep and hazardous seas are possible

south of Cape Blanco and beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather