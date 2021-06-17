CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 8 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions beyond 5 nm from shore south of Pistol River into

early Thursday afternoon, with small craft conditions over the

rest of the area. From Thursday afternoon through Friday

afternoon, gales south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales and hazardous seas

warning conditions beyond 5 nm from shore, with small craft

conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM

Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until

11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 8 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions beyond 5 nm from shore south of Pistol River into

early Thursday afternoon, with small craft conditions over the

rest of the area. From Thursday afternoon through Friday

afternoon, gales south of Gold Beach and beyond 5 nm from shore

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales and hazardous seas

warning conditions beyond 5 nm from shore, with small craft

conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM

Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until

11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas

Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For

the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and

hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

* WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning

conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with

small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday

afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford

with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday

evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with

hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area.

* WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11

PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday

to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

10 to 16 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

7 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest

winds and highest seas around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

