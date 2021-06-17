CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 7 to 9 ft expected. For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 15 ft expected. * WHERE...Through early Thursday afternoon, hazardous seas warning conditions 10 nm to 40 nm from shore south of Pistol River, with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, gales south of Port Orford with small craft conditions over the rest of the area. Friday evening through Sunday evening, gales south of Gold Beach with hazardous seas warning conditions over the rest of the area. * WHEN...For the first Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Friday. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM Friday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 16 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest winds and highest seas around Pt St George and Cape Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. 