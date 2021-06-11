CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 259 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 35 to 45 kt today, diminishing from west to east this afternoon through this evening. Steep to very steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 10 feet, peaking at a very steep and hazardous at 10 to 16 feet today. * WHERE...Advisory level conditions are expected for the southeastern portion of the 10 to 60 NM area through 5 AM PDT with warning level conditions expected elsewhere. All areas are expected to reach warning levels after 5 AM PDT this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 35 to 45 kt today, diminishing from west to east this afternoon through this evening. Steep to very steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 10 feet, peaking at a very steep and hazardous at 10 to 16 feet today. * WHERE...Advisory level conditions are expected for the southeastern portion of the 10 to 60 NM area through 5 AM PDT with warning level conditions expected elsewhere. All areas are expected to reach warning levels after 5 AM PDT this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT 5 AM PDT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 TO 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 35 kt with gusts 30 to 45 kt by today. Steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, peaking at a steep to very steep and hazardous at 8 to 13 feet today. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north and west of Cape Sebastian early this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT 5 AM PDT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 TO 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 35 kt with gusts 30 to 45 kt by today. Steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, peaking at a steep to very steep and hazardous at 8 to 13 feet today. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north and west of Cape Sebastian early this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 35 to 45 kt today, diminishing from west to east this afternoon through this evening. Steep to very steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 10 feet, peaking at a very steep and hazardous at 10 to 16 feet today. * WHERE...Advisory level conditions are expected for the southeastern portion of the 10 to 60 NM area through 5 AM PDT with warning level conditions expected elsewhere. All areas are expected to reach warning levels after 5 AM PDT this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 35 to 45 kt today, diminishing from west to east this afternoon through this evening. Steep to very steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 10 feet, peaking at a very steep and hazardous at 10 to 16 feet today. * WHERE...Advisory level conditions are expected for the southeastern portion of the 10 to 60 NM area through 5 AM PDT with warning level conditions expected elsewhere. All areas are expected to reach warning levels after 5 AM PDT this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday, followed by a Gale Warning from 11 PM Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT 5 AM PDT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 TO 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 35 kt with gusts 30 to 45 kt by today. Steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, peaking at a steep to very steep and hazardous at 8 to 13 feet today. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north and west of Cape Sebastian early this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT 5 AM PDT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 TO 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 35 kt with gusts 30 to 45 kt by today. Steep southerly wind driven seas of 6 to 8 feet, peaking at a steep to very steep and hazardous at 8 to 13 feet today. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions are expected in all areas, with Gales and very steep seas developing north and west of Cape Sebastian early this morning. * WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 11 PM PDT Friday, with a Gale Warning in effect from 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 10 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 10 feet when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 5 to 8 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 5 to 8 feet expected when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather