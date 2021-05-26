CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 216 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 7 to 9 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and combined seas 6 to 9 feet when conditions are worst. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and combined seas 6 to 9 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 3 to 6 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 5 to 8 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather