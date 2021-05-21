CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 230 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt in the night and morning hours, increasing to 20 to 30 kt in the afternoons and evenings. Steep seas 6 to 9 ft, peaking in the afternoons and evenings * WHERE...Nearly all areas through Friday evening, then beyond 3 nm from shore into Saturday morning, and south of Gold Beach during the remainder of Saturday. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt in the night and morning hours, increasing to 20 to 30 kt in the afternoons and evenings. Steep seas 6 to 9 ft, peaking in the afternoons and evenings * WHERE...Nearly all areas through Friday evening, then beyond 3 nm from shore into Saturday morning, and south of Gold Beach during the remainder of Saturday. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt in the night and morning hours, increasing to 20 to 30 kt in the afternoons and evenings. Steep seas 6 to 9 ft, peaking in the afternoons and evenings * WHERE...Nearly all areas through Friday evening, then beyond 3 nm from shore into Saturday morning, and south of Gold Beach during the remainder of Saturday. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt in the night and morning hours, increasing to 20 to 30 kt in the afternoons and evenings. Steep seas 6 to 9 ft, peaking in the afternoons and evenings * WHERE...Nearly all areas through Friday evening, then beyond 3 nm from shore into Saturday morning, and south of Gold Beach during the remainder of Saturday. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather