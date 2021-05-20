CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 209 AM PDT Thu May 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt. Isolated higher gusts this evening. Seas 7 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Through 5 AM PDT Saturday. Highest winds and seas this afternoon through tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather