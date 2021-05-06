CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

249 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM

PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 3 AM PDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to

9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

