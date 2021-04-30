CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 201 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco south, for all areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco south, for all areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco south, for all areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep seas 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco south, for all areas. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather