CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep

seas 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...From Cape Blanco south, for all areas.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

