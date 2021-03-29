CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal

waters tonight. Winds will abruptly increase out of the north as

the front moves past. Winds will continue to strengthen to gale

force into Monday morning, with occasional gusts over 45 kt

possible across the outer waters Monday afternoon and Monday

night. Be prepared for the sudden onset of strong winds and

steepening seas.

A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal

waters tonight. Winds will abruptly increase out of the north as

the front moves past. Winds will continue to strengthen to gale

force into Monday morning, with occasional gusts over 45 kt

possible across the outer waters Monday afternoon and Monday

night. Be prepared for the sudden onset of strong winds and

steepening seas.

A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal

waters tonight. Winds will abruptly increase out of the north as

the front moves past. Winds will continue to strengthen to gale

force into Monday morning, with occasional gusts over 45 kt

possible across the outer waters Monday afternoon and Monday

night. Be prepared for the sudden onset of strong winds and

steepening seas.

A sharp cold front is forecast to move south across the coastal

waters tonight. Winds will abruptly increase out of the north as

the front moves past. Winds will continue to strengthen to gale

force into Monday morning, with occasional gusts over 45 kt

possible across the outer waters Monday afternoon and Monday

night. Be prepared for the sudden onset of strong winds and

steepening seas.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather