CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

245 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt. Very steep and hazardous west

seas 18 to 23 ft at 15 seconds through this evening, becoming 10

to 14 ft at 12 seconds early Saturday morning.

* WHERE...All areas, with the strongest winds and largest seas

expected north of Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...Gusty south winds will continue through this evening.

Very steep and hazardous seas will continue through this

evening, then gradually diminish through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could swamp, capsize,

or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 16 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 15 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 feet at 15 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 15 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet at 15

seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 9 to 14 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds

expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM to 9 PM PDT

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 15

seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

