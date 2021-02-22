CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

206 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep northwest swells of 9 to 12 feet. North winds 20 to

25 kt tonight into Wednesday south of Cape Blanco.

* WHERE...In zones 350 and 370, all areas. In zone 356, Port

Orford northward until 4 AM PST...then all areas.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

