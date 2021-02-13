CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with wind gusts up to 35 kt

around Pt St George and seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with wind gusts up to 35 kt

around Pt St George and seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with wind gusts up to 35 kt

around Pt St George and seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 13 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds

and highest seas near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather