CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 207 AM PST Sat Feb 13 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with wind gusts up to 35 kt around Pt St George and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds and highest seas near Cape Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.