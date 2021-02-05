CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

226 AM PST Fri Feb 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous winds and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather