CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 4, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

