CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 215 AM PST Sun Jan 24 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Steep seas 8 to 10 ft through this morning, including a building long period 4 to 7 ft northwest swell. Northwest winds increase to 20 to 30 kt late this morning, with gusts to 35 kt possible in the outer waters. Winds ease this evening and overnight to 15 to 25 kt. Seas build rapidly to 14 to 18 ft this afternoon, becoming very steep and hazardous and persisting through Monday. Gale force winds are likely with the next front Tuesday into Tuesday evening. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Sunday. 