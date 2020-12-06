CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
236 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest
California.
* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt and
combined seas of 6 to 9 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA
including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa
Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including
Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt and
combined seas of 6 to 9 feet are possible when conditions are
worst.
* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA
including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa
Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including
Santa Cruz Island.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea
conditions which could capsize or damage small and large
vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined
seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather