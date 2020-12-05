CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
144 AM PST Sat Dec 5 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
steep wind driven seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
