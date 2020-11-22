CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
224 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep seas 9 to 10 ft through Monday morning building to
10 to 12 ft Monday afternoon.
* WHERE...Steep seas will initially impact areas from Port Orford
northward beyond 12 NM from shore and south of Port Orford
beyond 20 NM from shore. Steep seas will then expand to affect
all areas by Monday morning.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Steep seas 9 to 11 ft at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...All locations between Florence and Pt. St. George.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
