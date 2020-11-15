CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
133 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Seas are beginning to subside, so the advisory was allowed to
expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
9 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
