CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
205 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4
AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7
AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor
entrances.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15
to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4
AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to
3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7
AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 9 to 11 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather