CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1146 PM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
steep seas 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
9 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt near Pt
St George. Steep seas 7 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt. Local gusts to 30 kt near Cape
Mendocino. Steep seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather