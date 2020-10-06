CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
152 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...DENSE FOG TO AFFECT MOST OF THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH THIS
MORNING...
A shallow marine layer in place will bring areas of dense fog to
much of the coastal waters through this morning, with only patchy
dense fog across the inner waters between Point Mugu and San Mateo
Point including Anacapa Island and the San Pedro Channel (PZZ655).
Mariners should be prepared for abrupt visibility changes down to
one nautical mile or less. Reduce speeds and be on the lookout
for exposed rocks and other vessels, including large ships in the
shipping lanes. Use radar or GPS navigation if available, and
consider remaining in harbor if such equipment is unavailable.
_____
