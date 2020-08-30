CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

246 AM PDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with occaisonal gusts up to 35

kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather