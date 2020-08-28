CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
247 AM PDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
to 40 kt and very steep seas 10 to 15 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
steep seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Gale warning beyond 5 NM of the coast and from Gold
Beach south. Small craft advisory all other areas.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
