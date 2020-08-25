CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
246 AM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather