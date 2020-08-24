CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep to very steep wind driven seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Brookings south from 20 to 60 nm
offshore. Small craft advisory for all other areas.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during the
night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep to very steep wind driven seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Brookings south from 20 to 60 nm
offshore. Small craft advisory for all other areas.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during the
night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft. Winds and seas will peak in
the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during
the night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft. Winds and seas will peak in
the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during
the night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft. Winds and seas will peak in
the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during
the night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft. Winds and seas will peak in
the afternoons and evenings.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage
smaller vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during
the night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep to very steep wind driven seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Brookings south from 20 to 60 nm
offshore. Small craft advisory for all other areas.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during the
night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt.
Steep to very steep wind driven seas 6 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Brookings south from 20 to 60 nm
offshore. Small craft advisory for all other areas.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibilities are expected, mainly during the
night and morning hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather