CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Sun Aug 23 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts of 35 kt,
with steep to very steep wind driven seas of 7 to 9 through
Monday morning. Winds may strengthen to 25 to 35 kt with very
steep seas of 8 to 11 feet Monday evening.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas from Pistol River south between 8 and
30 nm from shore. Small craft advisory for all other areas.
The same hazardous seas area may worsen to gales late Monday.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 PM PDT Monday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 AM PDT Tuesday. For the
Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather