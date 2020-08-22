CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE IN THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT...

A moist and unstable air mass will bring the potential for

thunderstorms to the coastal waters earliy this morning through

Sunday night. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of

producing locally gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous

lightning, heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and

waterspouts.

