CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1132 PM PDT Sat Aug 15 2020

Several strong storms are located off the coast of Point Buchon

and are quickly moving northward. These storms are producing

frequent lightning and are expected into the Southern Waters off

the Big Sur coast and Point Sur in the next several hours. Expect

locally gusty and chaotic winds, rough seas, frequent lightning,

and possible brief heavy rainfall with certain cells.

Several strong storms are located off the coast of Point Buchon

and are quickly moving northward. These storms are producing

frequent lightning and are expected into the Southern Waters off

the Big Sur coast and Point Sur in the next several hours. Expect

locally gusty and chaotic winds, rough seas, frequent lightning,

and possible brief heavy rainfall with certain cells.

Several strong storms are located off the coast of Point Buchon

and are quickly moving northward. These storms are producing

frequent lightning and are expected into the Southern Waters off

the Big Sur coast and Point Sur in the next several hours. Expect

locally gusty and chaotic winds, rough seas, frequent lightning,

and possible brief heavy rainfall with certain cells.

Several strong storms are located off the coast of Point Buchon

and are quickly moving northward. These storms are producing

frequent lightning and are expected into the Southern Waters off

the Big Sur coast and Point Sur in the next several hours. Expect

locally gusty and chaotic winds, rough seas, frequent lightning,

and possible brief heavy rainfall with certain cells.

Several strong storms are located off the coast of Point Buchon

and are quickly moving northward. These storms are producing

frequent lightning and are expected into the Southern Waters off

the Big Sur coast and Point Sur in the next several hours. Expect

locally gusty and chaotic winds, rough seas, frequent lightning,

and possible brief heavy rainfall with certain cells.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather