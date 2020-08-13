CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

205 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 to 40 kt. Winds

may briefly approach gales late this afternoon. Steep to very

steep wind driven seas of 7 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore and south of Cape

Blanco will be affected by conditions hazardous to small craft.

Very steep and hazardous warning level seas are expected south

of Port Orford and beyond about 8 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM today to 5 AM

PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather