CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
827 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO
7 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 7 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO
1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
