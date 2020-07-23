CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
235 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Steep
seas 5 to 7 feet. Stronger winds and higher seas are expected
Friday and Saturday.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt. and
Steep seas 6 to 9 feet, building up to 12 feet on Saturday.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts around 30 kt.
Steep seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds
will be near Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
