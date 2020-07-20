CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

Issued by National Weather Service Eureka CA

315 AM PDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta, and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

