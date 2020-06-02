CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

227 AM PDT Tue Jun 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds sustained around 15 to 25 kt with

occasional gusts to 35 kt and steep seas 8 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds sustained around 10 to 20 kt with gusts to

30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest

winds and highest seas around Point Saint George.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 35

kt. Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 ft at 6 to 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Hazardous seas will occur between 10 to 60 nm from shore

south of Ophir. Elsewhere small craft conditions are expected.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. The strongest winds and heaviest

seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 5 to 9 ft at 6 to 7

seconds expected.

* WHERE...All locations.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. The strongest winds and heaviest

seas will occur in the afternoons and evenings.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

