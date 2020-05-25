CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

118 AM PDT Mon May 25 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt through

this evening. Wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford south.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. The highest seas will occur this

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt through

this evening. Wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford south.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. The highest seas will occur this

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt through

this evening. Wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford south.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. The highest seas will occur this

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt through

this evening. Wind driven seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford south.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. The highest seas will occur this

afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather